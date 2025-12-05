Local businesses in Carmarthenshire now have the chance to promote their services through a new, cost-effective advertising scheme launched by the Local Authority.
The Council is offering advertising space on selected roundabouts across the County, including high-traffic areas in Carmarthen town and Llanelli’s Trostre area, seen by thousands of drivers passing through key locations each day.
Designed and installed by the Council’s in-house team, the Local Authority says that this initiative aims to support local economic growth, while helping to maintain and enhance public spaces through partnership with local businesses.
Old Oak Dental Practice is the first local business to take advantage of this prime advertising opportunity, with their signage now displayed at Morfa Lane and Blue St roundabouts in Carmarthen town.
Carmarthenshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Leisure, Culture & Tourism, Cllr Hazel Evans, said:“We’re pleased to offer local businesses this new opportunity to promote themselves in key locations across Carmarthenshire. This scheme not only provides affordable and effective advertising but also supports our ongoing commitment to fostering a vibrant local economy.
“We encourage businesses to take advantage of this initiative to connect with customers and grow their presence in the community.”
To find out more or to register your interest, visit the Carmarthenshire County Council website here or email [email protected].
