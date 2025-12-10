A man has been rescued from Eryri National Park after injuring his leg.
Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue Team, South Snowdonia Search & Rescue Team and Coastguard Rescue 936 were called to help on the afternoon of Sunday, 7 December.
The man from Devon injured his leg while walking in the Tanygrisiau area of the park. Finding himself without mobile signal, he activated his iPhone’s SOS feature.
Due to severe turbulence and buffeting winds, the helicopter was unable to reach the injured man directly. Determined to assist from the air, the crew located the casualty and illuminated his position for the ground teams.
Rescuers from both mountain rescue teams reached the injured walker and stretchered him over difficult terrain in just under four hours to a waiting ambulance.
