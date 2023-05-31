The 38th Teifi Valley Vintage Show on Bank Holiday Monday, 29 May proved to be a huge success, with a record public attendance through the gates yet again this year.
As the crowds flocked into the main field it was the popular boot sale which proved to be the main attraction in the morning, with rows upon rows of cars and vans full of items for the public to delve into and grab a bargain if they were quick enough.
The show itself began with a slow tractor race rolling a barrel around the main ring followed by the official opening at 12pm.
There was plenty to see around the field, including commercial vehicles, oil stationery engines, some 180 or so classic cars, over 120 tractors, some steam engines, a great display of classic motorcycles and a working threshing demonstration.
With the parades in the main ring as well, the masses of adults and children in attendance were treated to probably the best vintage show yet at Glanllyn Fields, near Penrhiwpal.
The main beneficiaries this year will be Bronglais Chemotherapy Unit Appeal, Prostate Cymru and the Wales Air Ambulance.
Thanks go to a small team from the Teifi Valley Vintage Club who put on such a well organised vintage show each year.
Gary Jones was at the event to snap these pictures of the show.