A NEW ramp bridge to permanently replace one that was used heavily during school runs before it collapsed almost two years ago is still a long way off.
A “temporary ramp access” was built on Plascrug footbridge in October 2021, after part of the existing ramp collapsed earlier that year.
The footbridge extends from the Lower Park Avenue car park, on the southern side of Plascrug footbridge, and joins up to the existing bridge over the railway line to link Boulevard St Brieuc with Plascrug School and Ysgol Gymraeg.
The temporary ramp is likely to remain in place for some time however, with plans for a permanent replacement still at an “early stage”.
The original ramp was closed after it collapsed in May 2021, restricting access to the rugby club, schools and nursery nearby.
A Ceredigion County Council spokesperson told the Cambrian News this week: “Ceredigion County Council is undertaking scheme development work looking into a proposed new active travel bridge which is compliant with current guidance near this location and is currently engaging with local stakeholders.
“The scheme is at an early stage of development which will require a number of processes to be satisfied before a viable scheme, which promotes the Corporate Well-being Objective of Creating Sustainable, Green and Well-connected Communities identified in the Council’s Corporate Strategy for 2022-2027, may be progressed towards a potential grant funding application to Welsh Government for construction.”
— Dylan Davies