TEMPORARY restrictions will be imposed on the A470 at Dinas Mawddwy for the Red Bull Hardline mountain biking event to take place.
The order will temporarily create a clearway (with exemptions for the emergency services or for the event, prohibit all vehicles, other than those being used for the event, from using the laybys adjacent to the length of the A470 there, impose a 40 mph speed limit there, and prohibit overtaking there.
The order comes in on 21 July for eight days.
