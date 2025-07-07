Blaenau Ffestiniog is rallying round those affected by Saturday’s fire at the Queens Hotel.
Emergency services and local county councillor Elfed Wyn ap Elwyn rushed to scene, the latter sharing his phone number on Facebook for people to get in touch if concerned.
Reverend Roland Barnes opened the church hall for those in need of shelter following the fire.
Canolfan Gymdeithasol Bro Ffestiniog opened their doors for the same reason.
Hotel resident Angi Scott said on Facebook on Sunday: “Yesterday we lost everything—except each other. I have my family. My friends and four out of five of my furry boys...”
Cats Zuko, Harry, Theo and George were saved thanks to the bravery of the firefighters but Parker is still missing.
“Six hours after it all began four heroes carried four of my boys out of that wreckage,” said Angi.
The cats were treated for smoke inhalation.
“All survived something they never should have,” Angi added.
Tim, Maya, Stefan and I have lost every physical thing we owned. But we still have each other...And if—by some impossible, heart-breaking miracle—Parker is found alive, then I will still have everything.”
Tagging North Wales Fire and Rescue Service in the post, Angi added: “Thank you will never be enough.”
Her friend Fiona Ross has set up a JustGiving page, raising almost £3,000 in less than 24 hours.
Fiona said on the page: “I'm raising £10,000 for an emergency - to give a head start to my dear friend Angi Scott, who yesterday lost everything in a fire at The Queens Hotel, Snowdonia.
“She has her family, and four of her five cats who were rescued from the fire.
“Angi is one of the kindest most generous, loving people I have ever known.
“She is there to help others in a heartbeat and I ask that we all give a little to raise a lot for Angi and her family to start piecing life together again.”
A North Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 11.09am on Saturday, 5 July we were called to a fire in Blaenau Ffestiniog.
“Multiple crews and an Aerial Ladder Platform appliance attended the incident.
“The fire caused substantial damage to the property; however all guests and staff were evacuated safely after alarms were activated.
“Due to the extent of the damage, we are currently unable to carry out a more detailed fire investigation until a structural engineer has assessed the building and confirmed it is safe to enter. At this stage, the cause of the fire remains unknown.”
Cllr Wyn ap Elwyn gave “thanks to North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, North Wales Police, Community Center Bro Ffestiniog, the church hall, groups, organisations, and individuals who helped”.
“We think of the family and residents who live and stay there for what they have lost in the fire, and extend support to them.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.