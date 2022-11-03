Ten-day festival planned to celebrate Cymru at the World Cup
We have compiled a list of the local Gwyn Cymru Festival events taking place later this month
Subscribe newsletter
A 10-day festival celebrating Wales at the World Cup is to travel the length and breadth of the country.
The Football Association of Wales (FAW) and the Arts Council of Wales (ACW) have today (Friday, 4 November) announced the programme for Gŵyl Cymru Festival, a 10-day celebration of creativity as part of the nation’s support for Cymru during their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign in Qatar.
Gŵyl Cymru Festival aims to unify and amplify the wealth of arts, music and events being created for Cymru’s historic World Cup journey and introduce new audiences to Welsh arts, culture and language - ensuring a cultural legacy to the FIFA World Cup 2022, brought by the smallest qualifying country to take part.
Key to the festival is supporting independent grassroots venues, which is why the programme’s venues include community organisations, football clubs, schools, community pubs and memorial halls. Many of the programme’s events will take place alongside screenings of Cymru’s fixtures during the tournament, and there’ll be a wealth of online events too, so the festival can be enjoyed from the comfort of home.
Gŵyl Cymru Festival kicks off on 19 November, and almost all the events will be free.
Here is a list of some of the events taking place in mid, west and north Wales.
Aberystwyth
16 November, 7pm, World Cup Comedy Club
Little Wander & Gŵyl Cymru present: Kiri Pritchard-Mclean, Marcel Lucont, Yuriko Kotani, Rob Auton at Arad Goch. Tickets £12
18 November, 12pm, Blaendolau Mural
The team at Aberystwyth Arts Centre will work in partnership with the local sporting community to design and paint murals celebrating Cymru’s success in reaching the World Cup on the walls of Blaendolau Fields sports pavilion.
Blaendolau Fields provides a hub for the local Junior Football League, community football tournaments, and university student teams.
Together the aim is to create artwork that celebrates Wales as a diverse, tolerant, bilingual, and cultural nation that will be seen and enjoyed by thousands for years to come.
19 November, 9.30am, The National Library of Wales exhibition.
The National Library of Wales will be holding a series of activities to mark the World Cup campaign.
These include an exhibition of football related items from its collection, workshops for schools, one of which includes a special Q&A session in the company of Dylan Ebenezer in the afternoon, and a fun filled family event.
Aberaeron
19 November, 9am, Aberaeron Library
Local schools are invited to participate in activities arranged to celebrate Wales at the World Cup at Aberaeron Library.
Lampeter
19 November, 9am, Welsh Art Exhibition.
A local Welsh art exhibition will be held over 10 days for Gŵyl Cymru, 19 - 29 November at Lampeter Library and a children’s football-themed fun day will take part on Saturday the 26 November.
Llangrannog
21 November, 6.30pm, Gwersyll yr Urdd.
A party and match screening of Wales’ game against the USA for over 500 secondary school pupils at the Urdd’s residential camp, Llangrannog.
Cardigan
19 November, 9am, Cardigan Library.
Local artist to hold a children’s art workshop with inspiration from the World Cup.
19 November, 12.30pm Oriel Canfas
To coincide with Wales playing in the 2022 World Cup, Canfas Gallery in Cardigan is hosting an exhibition of paintings, sculpture and ceramics created by welsh artists in response to this exciting event
Machynlleth
25 November, 6pm, Senedd-dy Owain Glyndwr
William Owen Roberts will launch his book ‘Cymru Fydd’ which is set in independent Wales 2090-2100
Dolgellau
19 November, 1.30pm, Y Marian
At Dolgellau AAFC v Builth Wells FC (2pm) Batala Bermo drums will welcome the teams, with junior squads and supporters invited to wear red to form a red wall of support for their local team. DJ sets and food stalls all afternoon, with Dolgellau and Builth Wells team members, invited for post-match food and live music at the Torrent pub.
19 November, 7.30pm, Ty Siamas
Bragdy’r Beirdd Live Poetry night at Tŷ Siamas, Dolgellau, with Rhys Iorwerth, Hywel Griffiths and Eurig Sailsbury. Musical comedy sets by Hywel Pitts. (Welsh medium event)
20 November, 2pm, Y Marian
Get your red shirts and bucket hats on! Dolgellau AAFC have teamed up with Sesiwn Fawr Dolgellau to host a series of events celebrating Cymru and football as part of Gŵyl Cymru.
Sesiwn FAW Dolgellau will host a junior league five-a-side tournament for Dolgellau, Blaenau Ffestiniog and Porthmadog teams on the Marian from 2pm, Sunday 20/11, with entertainment by the Welsh Whisperer & Elidyr Glyn to follow at Dolgellau RC from 5pm onwards. Free event!
21 November, 7pm, Yr Unicorn
Screening of Cymru v USA game & live music from Gwilym Bowen Rhys to follow at Yr Unicorn pub, Dolgellau. Free event as part of Sesiwn FAW Dolgellau.
22 November, 7pm, Gwin Dylanwad
Welsh and American wine-tasting night held at Gwin Dylanwad Dolgellau, with food provided by award-winning local tapas restaurant, Tafarn y Gader. Live music by Osian Lewis-Smith.
25 November, 10am, Ysgol Bro Idris
Screening of the Cymru v Iran match followed by a gig from popular local Welsh band, Y Cledrau. Pupils will wear red in support of Cymru’s national men’s team, donating £1 each towards Show Racism the Red Card.
25 November, 7.30pm, Ty Siamas,
Gig at Tŷ Siamas with Gwilym band. *head over early for late-night shopping and to see the Christmas lights switched on, 6.30pm.
28 November, 7.30pm, Torrent Walk Hotel
Cymru & Football-themed Pub Quiz with DJ sets at Torrent Walk Hotel. Organised by Sesiwn Fawr Dolgellau & Dolgellau FC. £2 a head, max 5 per team. Proceeds go to Dolgellau AAFC.
Y Bala
11 November, 6pm, Bala Golf Club
Launching Josgin’s newest single - ‘Waka Waka Cymru’ - celebrating Cymru’s men football team reaching and competing in the football World Cup. The event will include live music and a screening of the music video at Bala Golf Club. The single is released through the Tarw Du label on November 11th and available on all the usual streaming platforms.
21 November, 7pm, Gwersyll yr Urdd Glan Llyn
100 Welsh A Level students will be watching the game and then enjoying a folk dancing workshop at the Urdd’s Glan-llyn residential centre.
Blaenau Ffestiniog
18 November, 7pm, Cellb
STINIOG Youth Fan Zone with live sets from Endaf & Sage Todz, DoSS + DJ Kaylum. Age 11-17. Tickets £2. Profits to Blaenau Youth football team.
21 November, 7pm, Cellb
A Youth Fan Zone and under 18s events at CellB - a creative event space and cinema in Blaenau Ffestiniog. Live set from DJ Kaylum to follow the screening.
29 November, 7pm, Cellb
Youth Fan Zone and live music by Yr Ogs + DJ Kaylum for under 18s events at Cell B - creative event space and cinema in Blaenau Ffestiniog
Porthmadog
21 November, 5pm, Spooner’s
During the 2022 World Cup, football fans will be given a warm welcome at Spooner’s Porthmadog, where they’ll be showing Wales’ matches, offering some great deals on food & drink and displaying a small exhibit showcasing the Ffestiniog & Welsh Highland Railway’s long association with football in the local area.
Criccieth
21 November, 1pm. Criccieth Memorial Hall
England v Iran screening followed at 7pm by USA v Wales. Food available and the bar will open from 1pm
25 November, 10am, Criccieth Memorial Hall
Three World Cup matches will be screened: Wales v Iran at 10am / Netherlands v Ecuador at 4pm / England v USA at 7pm. The bar will be open in the afternoon and evening and hot and cold food will be available to purchase. This is a free event, open to all, families welcome.
29 November, 6.30pm, Criccieth Memorial Hall
Criccieth Memorial Hall will be showing the England v Wales game at 7pm on a cinema style screen. Bar and food available. Before the event, the ex-Wales International, Ian Edwards will be chatting to ex-WBA, Joe Mayo about their life in football and playing for your country. Ian is the only player to score four goals for Wales in a game.
Nefyn
20 November, 7.30pm, Yr Heliwr
A World Cup quiz on past tournaments at the community-run pub
21 November, 10am, Ysgol Hafan y Mor
National Theatre Wales TEAM will be working with pupils of Ysgol Hafan Y Môr to create a large scale mural. The pupils will be photographed alongside the finished piece with messages of good luck to the Wales team.
21 November, 6pm, Canolfan y Babell, Llanaelhaearn
A screening of the Wales v USA match on a large screen in the Center and food and light refreshments for children and adults who wish to join in to celebrate and enjoy.
21 November, 7pm, Yr Heliwr
Screening of Cymru v USA
27 November, 5pm, Yr Heliwr
Club meets pub with local musicians, Edwin and Mandi - Emyn M - using a variety of instruments to play Welsh ‘club style’ music to get the whole family dancing! Free event.
29 Novemer, 5pm, Yr Heliwr
Quiz with George from C’mon Midffild and screening of Cymru game.
29 November, 6pm, Canolfan y Babell, Llanaelhaearn
A screening of the Wales v England match on a large screen in the Center and food and light refreshments for children and adults who wish to join in to celebrate and enjoy.
The National Poet of Wales, Hanan Issa, was commissioned by FAW and Literature Wales to write The Crowd Gathers; the official poem for Gŵyl Cymru Festival. It has been translated by Grug Muse into Welsh, under the title Mae’r Dorf yn Ymgynnull. Both Hanan Issa and Grug Muse feature in The Crowd Gathers‘ official poem video^, citing lines from the poem in English, Welsh and Arabic, accompanied by music from Welsh artist, Sage Todz.
Cymru’s games at the World Cup in Qatar
Here are some times and dates for your diary
Cymru vs USA - Monday, 21 November, 7pm
Cymru vs Iran- Friday, 25 November, 10am
Cymru vs England - Tuesday, 29 November, 7pm
Gŵyl Cymru Festival is supported by the Welsh Government’s World Cup Partner Support Fund.
World Cup Arts Producer, Nick Davies, said: “This is a special moment for football in Cymru – and also for Welsh culture. The world is watching so we want to create and promote events that best represent what Cymru is about – events that are inclusive, celebratory and fun, that people from all our communities can engage in.”
Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said: “As excitement levels build ahead of Wales’ first World Cup in 64 years, the Gŵyl Cymru Festival will help us to celebrate our wonderful culture and heritage, at home and abroad, and allow us all to get behind the team. “With a range of free events taking place across the globe, the festival will help promote Wales worldwide and project our values of inclusivity and diversity. “We may be the smallest qualifying country, but we have big ambitions and a wealth of talent and history. I am delighted the Welsh Government is supporting what promises to be a truly unique celebration of Welsh football, Welsh values and Welsh life.”
Dafydd Rhys, Chief Executive of Arts Council of Wales, said: “This is a truly incredible event; a festival that not only celebrates our team’s achievement but is also a celebration of the arts and the rich diversity of our communities.
“Without a doubt, there is something for everyone in the Gŵyl Cymru Festival, in every corner of our country - and beyond!”
Football Association of Wales CEO, Noel Mooney, said: “In just a few days’ time Wales will be visible on the world stage like never before!
“It is fantastic to see the support Cymru will receive during the tournament and how the amazing Gŵyl Cymru Festival events and venues will truly showcase and celebrate our incredible Welsh culture, arts and supporters across Wales and worldwide.
“Thanks to funding support from Welsh Government, our ambition for the Gŵyl Cymru Festival to introduce new audiences and members of Y Wal Goch to elements of Welsh art and culture they may not have come across before is sure to be met!
“I’m looking forward to hearing what events our Cymru fans will be attending.”
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |