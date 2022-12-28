Letter to the Editor: The headline stories about NHS waiting times and undervalued staff make grim reading (NEWS FOCUS: Missed targets and longer waits, Cambrian News, 30 November) at the moment but my own recent experiences of the NHS have been entirely positive and I would like to celebrate and share this.
I consider myself to be very lucky that Wales reduced the age for the bowel health screening test to 58 this year, as this test result was the reason that my own colon tumour was discovered at the beginning of September.
By the end of October I had the tumour successfully removed by keyhole surgery. This was well within the timeframe set by Welsh Government.
Once again, I was counting my blessings that we have such a sector-leading colorectal team within Bronglais Hospital.
I am full of admiration, gratitude and praise for the many NHS staff that have played a role in my treatment and care throughout this journey (Day surgery, Rhiannon ward, Outpatients department, Leri day chemotherapy ward) and fully support their claim for a pay deal that reflects their medical and personal skills as well as the importance of their work in order to ensure retention and recruitment into the future.
I want to take this opportunity to say ‘Thank you for your care and dedication‘ as well as ‘Seasons greetings’ to all the Bronglais staff who have cared for me.
I would also like to urge everybody who receives a bowel cancer screening test kit through the post to use it (whether you are aware of any symptoms or not).
Too many people in Wales are ignoring the test kit yet bowel cancer is the second biggest cancer killer across both men and women in the UK.
The test kit is very simple to use and not as distasteful as you might imagine - and it could save your life.
Lorraine Young,
Bow Street