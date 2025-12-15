Here are more of our favourite photographs captured by Cambrian News readers in 2025.

Members of The Picture This: Cambrian News’ photography club had a busy year capturing events and the natural beauty of our area.

The group has around 2,000 members on Facebook, with regular contributions from across Ceredigion, Gwynedd, Powys and Carmarthenshire.

We featured some of the images in a previous article, but felt there were more that deserved to be shared.

Here are some of our favourite contributions throughout the year.

To get involved with the growing community, search Picture This: Cambrian News’ Photography Club on Facebook.

Kingfisher
A Kingfisher caught on camera in September by Massini Lisa (Massini Lisa)
Harbour
Dewi Alun Jones captured this image of Aberystwyth harbour in February (Dewi Alun Jones)
Blaenau Ffestiniog
Blaenau Ffestiniog from above in April by Llinos Furneaux (Llinos Furneaux)
Lifeboat on the sand at Barmouth in May by Margaret Pugnet (Margaret Pugnet)
Snow topped Cadair Idris in November by Margaret Pugnet (Margaret Pugnet)