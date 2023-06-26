THE Force is strong with one young padawan from Aberdyfi who created a full-scale lighsaber as part of his electronic engineering course.
Adam Hopley, who studies at Coleg Menai, built a replica of the iconic Star Wars weapon for his second-year individual project on the Level 3 BTEC Extended Diploma in Electrical Engineering.
But it’s not just his Jedi skills that he’s been putting into action. Adam won the engineering award at this year’s Achiever Award Ceremony at Coleg Menai, is on track to be awarded a distinction in his diploma, and has already secured an apprenticeship as a maintenance and development engineer with Nimbus Foods.
He is hoping to reach the UK final of the World Skills competition in Industrial Electronics for the second year running, having achieved a bronze medal in the Industrial Electronics Skills Wales competition in 2022, and also led his team to second place in the F1 in Schools competition the same year.
His achievements are all the more impressive given he faces a 160-mile round trip to Coleg Menai’s Llangefni campus - and he plans to return to the college to continue his studies to degree level on a part-time basis.
His tutor Mac Jones praised his dedication, saying: “Adam is a real credit to the course and his hard work and dedication have really paid off, with him on track to achieve the highest possible grade for his course as well as excelling in skills competitions, reaching the UK final once and hopefully again this year.
“With Adam having already secured an apprenticeship, we look forward to him continuing his studies with us and helping him on his start to his journey into the world of industry."
Adam achieved a distinction grade in almost all of his units during his foundation diploma and is on course to achieve the same goal this year, which means he will finish his extended diploma with a D*D*D* grade (equivalent to 3 A*s).
Mac added: “Adam is a fantastic role model, embracing all aspects of the course and helping to demonstrate the value to future students during open evenings and events days.
“Adam has also helped with skills competition training, working with other students hoping to compete and sharing his experiences to help others. His enthusiasm towards the work has also helped engage classmates, and his professionalism has inspired others to emulate his behaviour towards his BTEC studies.”