In contrast, the poor celebrated largely outside. Out of necessity, they got together through the great wassailing tradition – cramped, dark, damp, their homes could not accommodate guests so they took their fun outside, into the dark. Holding flaming torches, revellers went from homestead to homestead and tavern to tavern singing and chanting, duelling in ritual verse. Often these groups included cross-dressing characters, masked up or faces blackened to disguise their identity. They carried props such as the wassail bowl and were accompanied by instruments. They gathered together outside to travel from neighbour to neighbour where they would be offered food and drink in exchange for music, song, poetry and blessings for good fortune in the year ahead. Farm work was suspended during the festival period, in some instances the plough was even brought into the house, where it was symbolically retired for the season, lodged under the table and given a drink of hot ale!