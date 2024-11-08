The debut exhibition of international artist and writer Kaan K is coming to MOMA Machynlleth.
‘The land isn’t binary and neither am I’ is a multimedia exhibition by Dyfi Valley-based artist Kaan K and renowned protest photographer Angela Christofilou.
The exhibition explores Kaan’s relationship with borders and gender through intimate portraits documenting their transformation into drag, alongside raw poetry.
As Christofilou documents Kaan throughout the Welsh landscape, Kaan’s writing reflects on the nature of land and binaries as a non-binary person from a land split in two - Cyprus.
MOMA will host the exhibition from 16 November-18 January.
Kaan said: “It means a lot to me to bring questions of gender, orientation, heritage, and identity into a local space, as sometimes it can feel isolating being a SWANA [Southwest Asia/ North Africa] person in the Valley.
“To put these questions out so publicly is both scary but also a real privilege.
“It feels exposing, but I don’t know how to do art any other way.
“One of the things that brought me to this area was the big queer and trans community here.
“The first Pride in the Valley was hosted in Machynlleth this year, drag nights have become a staple of the town's nightlife so we’re slowly becoming more publicly known.
“I feel grateful to the folks who organise these things to give me the space to feel brave, step into discomfort and put myself out there as well.
“To visibilise transness in the Dyfi Valley feels like quite a responsibility and one I hope can be supportive for other trans people.
“I hope it initiates reflection and discussion about identity.”