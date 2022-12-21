Letter to the Editor: Severe chest pains resulted in my having to phone for an ambulance on a recent Monday morning.
This arrived within 10 minutes of my call, with two very efficient, pleasant and professional female paramedics, the best.
I was whisked to Bronglais Hospital, Dyfi West. This ward has numerous nurses, of different colour, creed, culture, and religion — but my goodness, each and every one are angels and fabulous ones at that.
No one needs to have any worries if having to go to this ward, you will be looked after with the utmost care, compassion, and yes, a good mix of banter too.
Hywel Dda Health Board can be truly proud of the day and night teams of nurses on this ward, as they blend and mix in the most delightful way.
Oh, and by the way, the food is excellent too, not as much on your plate as you would have at home perhaps, but what do you expect. Full marks to the catering team.
I was taken by ambulance to Morriston Hospital, Cyril Evans ward, on the Friday by two very efficient male paramedics, thank you gentlemen. My stay there was very short, and did not give me much time to get to know the nurses very well, but what I did see was their efficiency and care for patients.
I was taken to the theatre on the Saturday and had two stents inserted, all done in one and a half hours. Here again, the teamwork was outstanding and most interesting to watch the procedure on the screen.
From the bottom of my now properly supplied heart, I thank you, and may God bless you all.
John J G Bowen,
Bow Street