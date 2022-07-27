The prettiest places in Wales
Subscribe newsletter
With summer in full swing, Sugar and Loaf highlight the most picturesque places in Wales. Wander these coastal and country treats, take in the fresh sea, relax and watch the world go by.
Laura Mackenzie, senior brand communications executive at the holiday cottage company, has been exploring some of the prettiest places in Wales for some quality time away.
Included in her round-up are Aberdyfi, Snowdonia National Park and Devil’s Bridge.
Of Aberdyfi, she said: “One of the prettiest villages in North Wales, Aberdyfi is a lovely waterside town overlooking captivating Cardigan Bay.
“This peaceful village is home to bobbing boats, wild water sports and intriguing marine life that thrives in bustling Cardigan Bay.
“Hugged by some pretty amazing natural backdrops, Aberdyfi / Aberdovey is tucked in between Snowdonia’s pretty peaks and the glistening waters of Cardigan Bay.”
Snowdonia National Park is described “is bursting with visual delights”.
“Picture dramatic waterfalls and pretty villages like Portmerion, an enchanting Italianate-style coastal delight. Snowdonia’s extraordinary national park, with its unique and diverse landscape, is also home to marvellous Mount Snowdon, the highest peak in England and Wales.”
Two flowing streams at Devil’s Bridge “dramatically descend into a deep wooded gorge and set the scene for one of Wales’ prettiest natural attractions”.
“Three unique stone bridges built on top of one another also make quite the sight!”
To discover more pretty places in Wales, please visit: https://www.sugarandloaf.com/guides/prettiest-places-wales
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |