The purrr-fect ending: owner finds lost cat locked in church after her dream predicted it
A case of divine intervention or inner witch?
A pet owner’s prayers to find her missing cat were answered in her dream.
Nikki Myring-Thomas found three-year-old tortoiseshell moggy, Inka, locked in a church.
The mystic moggy was missing for more than four days but her wherabouts came to owner Nikki when she dreamed the cat was trapped in the nearby St David’s Church, in Maes-y-Garn, which is no longer open to the public.
She told the Cambrian News she had found her after days of frantic worrying and searching.
Ms Myring-Thomas realised Inka was missing in the evening of Saturday, 10 September.
Adventurous Inka had been lost in the past and only a year prior had been bumped by a car and found at a nearby vets.
But in the early hours of Wednesday, 14 September, Ms Myring-Thomas said she dreamed that her cat was trapped in the church.
“When she went missing my first thought was that she’d been run over,” she said. “I spent a couple of days going up and down the road looking for her but I had no success.
“But the night before I found her, I woke up at 4am and – as strange as it is – I had a dream that she was locked in the church next to our estate.
“So, in the morning I went and looked round the back of the church calling her name and, all of a sudden, I could hear this meow coming from inside the church.”
She said the cat remained trapped for a few hours while she tried to track down the owner of the church.
Ms Myring Thomas, who works at Ystwyth Vets in Aberystwyth, lives with her husband and son in Dol Pistyll.
She added: “Eventually I went back round to the church to see if the owner was in after thinking to myself, ‘am I dreaming this?’
“And bless her, she must have jumped up at the window and she was meowing frantically and that’s when I took the photograph (seen top).”
Ms Myring-Thomas got the number of the owner from a neighbour and he came within 30 minutes to unlock the door, she said.
“I think she was scared I would leave her again – but she was very pleased to see us when she got out,” she added.
“I thought, as the Queen had just died, had the cat gone into the church to say a few prayers for her.
“If I hadn’t had that dream, I wouldn’t have thought to go and check in the church.
“I might have a sixth sense or maybe the witch side of me came out.”
Inka was a stray that came to Ystwyth Vets and when Ms Myring-Thomas saw her at work she fell in love with her, she said, and took her home.
