The Red Wall at the National Library of Wales

CHILDREN from an Aberystwyth school have been getting in the World Cup spirit as the National Library launches a range of activities to support the boys in Qatar.
Pupils of Ysgol Gymraeg Aberystwyth enjoyed a Q&A session on Wednesday in the company of commentator, Dylan Ebenezer, who talked about his childhood and school days in Aberystwyth.
Dylan said: “Seeing Wales in the World Cup is amazing but seeing the reaction of the children is also fantastic.
“Seeing them have a chance to enjoy, without possibly realising the significance of it, they take it almost for granted, is special in itself, considering how much some people have waited for this moment.”
The children were also invited to ask their own questions and had an opportunity for Dylan Ebenezer to sign copies of his latest book, Cwpan y Byd: Qatar 2022.
One of the pupils, Amelia, said: “I’m looking forward to the World Cup and believe that Wales will reach the last 16.
“I enjoyed hearing Dylan Ebenezer answer questions. The question I enjoyed the most was hearing who he thought was going to win the World Cup
The event marks the beginning of a series of workshops by the Education Service at the Library, which look at the history of the Wales teams (men and women), from 1876 to Qatar, using collections at the Library.
The service has also published a digital resource for schools, which also looks at the history of the Wales National Football teams, and which can be accessed for free online: https://www.library.wales/discover-learn/education/the-education-service/learning-resources/wales-football-team.
The library has also planned a number of activities for the following weeks to mark this exciting occasion.
These include an exhibition of items from the collections in the Peniarth exhibition area and the Reading Room. From art to film footage, the displays will celebrate Wales’ footballing history.
Visitors will also be encouraged to share their responses to the items, favourite football memories and memorabilia on our own red wall in the exhibition space.
