Al is a local dairy farmer by day and has always had a fascination with the mines while growing up in Talybont in Ceredigion. By chance, he met Ioan, almost three decades his junior. By day, Ioan is a fireman keeping the engines on the Vale of Rheidol narrow-gauge railway chuffing away. And in his spare time he dons white cotton gloves and pores over old records and books held at the National Library of Wales. Then it’s a quick change into a wetsuit, hard hat and climbing tackle to actually see what’s left on the ground – and under it - of those mine records gathering dust in the library shelves.