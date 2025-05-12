Cardigan will play host to a momentous occasion on Saturday, 25 May (1.30pm) when pilgrims from Wales and beyond gather at Our Lady of the Taper, Wales' National Catholic Shrine, for a special pilgrimage in the presence of the Archbishop of Wales.
This event marks a significant moment for both the local community and the broader Christian faithful, as the Archbishop joins pilgrims in prayer and celebration at a site revered for its deep historical and spiritual roots.
The shrine of Our Lady of the Taper traces its origins to the medieval era, standing as one of the most enduring expressions of Welsh Catholic heritage. It is said to be a place where miracles were reported, and devotion flourished, long before the Reformation reshaped Britain’s religious landscape.
In recent years, there has been a renewed interest in pilgrimage across the UK, as people seek spiritual connection, quiet reflection, and a sense of shared history. Our Lady of the Taper stands as a powerful symbol of resilience and faith, having been restored and rededicated in the 20th century. It continues to draw pilgrims young and old.
Organisers invite all — whether seasoned pilgrims or first-time visitors — to experience the beauty of the shrine, the solemnity of worship, and the warmth of the Cardigan community. The pilgrimage will include procession, prayer, and Benediction, culminating in a shared celebration of Welsh Catholic tradition and unity.
For those seeking a meaningful encounter with the sacred and the historic, this pilgrimage offers a profound journey into the heart of Welsh spiritual life.
Legend states, in the Middle Ages, a beautiful statue of Our Lady, her Son on her lap, and a burning taper in her hand, appeared on the banks of the River Teifi. Attempts to move the statue to Cardigan parish church resulted in it reappearing by the river.