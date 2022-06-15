The UK’s most Instagrammable spots revealed

Portmeirion was named second best place to visit in the list

PORTMEIRION is the eleventh the most ‘Instagrammable’ destination in the UK, a nationwide study has found.

The Gwynedd tourist attraction received 13 per cent of the vote. Kew Gardens in London came top of the list with 25 percent.

The research of 1,000 social media loving Brits also revealed why they like snapping UK spots, 71 percent saying there’s so much history to be seen across the UK, while 61 percent claiming that so many British landmarks are stunning.

43 percent enjoy taking pictures of UK cities because they have a great mix of “urban” and “green” spaces, while 36 percent appreciate the cultural context of certain locations, such as seeing where famous people have lived.

Jade Fowles from drinks firm, Vin Crowd said: “Our research reveals the most insta-worthy locations in the UK, from urban spots like London’s Camden Market and Manchester’s famous Canal Street, through to areas of natural beauty including Stonehenge, the White Cliffs of Dover and Portmeirion in Wales.

Over a third of the Instagram users polled insist they never visit somewhere new without taking photos, while 27 percent admit they’ll retake a picture numerous times in order to get something perfect for the ‘gram.