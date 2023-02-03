A theatre and cinema will close from Monday for essential maintenance work less than a year after they opened.
Gwynedd Council announced today that the theatre and cinema at Neuadd Dwyfor in Pwllheli will temporarily close from Monday, 6 February until mid-April due to essential maintenance work "to safeguard the historic building".
The council, who describe Neuadd Dwyfor as "the cultural centre-point for the Llŷn and Eifionydd area", said work on the external red brickwork has already started and further external work will be carried out including installing new windows, re-rendering and renewing the leadwork. New doors will be installed at the front of the building including an automatic main entrance which will improve the insulation in the hallway.
Inside the building, work will be carried out on the external walls to treat dampness including re-plastering and painting. New flooring will be installed in the public areas. The women's, men's and accessible toilets on the first floor will also be transformed. In addition, new offices will be installed for staff use.
The theatre and cinema at Neuadd Dwyfor opened their doors on Thursday, 10 March last year after a £900,000 refurbishment.
Cllr Nia Jeffreys, cabinet Member for Gwynedd’s Council's Economy and Community department, said: "This investment is good news for the cultural life of the area and shows Cyngor Gwynedd’s commitment to this facility in Pwllheli.
"I am also pleased that the café bar on the ground floor and the library will remain open throughout the work period and the programme of activities is set to continue, and there will still be a warm welcome for local people at this important centre.
"I'm sure local people will be looking forward to seeing the new-look Neuadd Dwyfor re-open during April and are keen to see what will be on the exciting program of events including films, drama, lectures, workshops and live music."