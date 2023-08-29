Members of the theatre group took part in the Great Strait Raft Run – the annual raft race from Felinheli to Porthaethwy. This year a team of 10 intrepid paddlers dressed in mediaeval costume, boarded their castle-themed raft, and rose to the challenge of the run. The characters on the raft including knights, fair maidens, an executioner, a jester, a dragon, a wizard and a monk! All survived to tell the tale and the raft came in a respectable 9th place, bagging the “Best Dressed Raft” trophy as well.