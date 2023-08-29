Criccieth’s Starlight Players have been treading the boards since 1974 but more recently took to the water to raise money for a local good cause.
Members of the theatre group took part in the Great Strait Raft Run – the annual raft race from Felinheli to Porthaethwy. This year a team of 10 intrepid paddlers dressed in mediaeval costume, boarded their castle-themed raft, and rose to the challenge of the run. The characters on the raft including knights, fair maidens, an executioner, a jester, a dragon, a wizard and a monk! All survived to tell the tale and the raft came in a respectable 9th place, bagging the “Best Dressed Raft” trophy as well.
One of the paddlers, Starlight Players social secretary Kate Dunn said: “We always have such a great time participating in the Raft Run and decided this year to raise money in doing so. We really wanted to support a local cause so chose to raise funds for outdoor play equipment for the Cylch Meithrin in Criccieth.
“We got in touch with Ayesha Tudor, the cylch Leader, and she also raised sponsorship money from parents and friends.
“Together we raised £370 which was amazing. We have been able to purchase six toddler bikes and helmets and a wooden sandpit with play sand and were really pleased to be able to present them to the Cylch at the Neuadd Goffa Criccieth Memorial Hall.
“We hope that they give years of enjoyment to the children attending the Cylch”
Ayehsa Tudor said: “Cylch Meithrin Criccieth are very grateful to the Starlight Players and everyone that donated towards the sponsored raft race. These fun, new resources will be used to enhance the children’s outdoor learning. I’m looking forward to the children enjoying their new balance bikes and sandpit when we welcome them back in September.”
The Starlight Players have just finished their summer play, Curtain Up, and are heading straight into panto-season with readings and auditions during September for Robinson Crusoe, which will be performed in January 2024.