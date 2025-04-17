Criccieth RNLI have said goodbye to Will Walker-Jones after 38 years of dedicated service.
The 27 March marked Will’s final evening of service at the station.
Will has served the RNLI for 38 years in total, including 25 years afloat, 16 years as Launch Authority and two years as Lifeboat Operations Manager. In addition, Will was among the founding members of Criccieth’s HM Coastguard Team, serving with the team for seven years.
Everyone associated with the station wished Will all the best in his retirement.
A station spokesperson said: “We’ll miss his humour and company, but look forwards to him calling by the station for a ‘panad’.”
Will continues to volunteer at Porthmadog Maritime Museum.