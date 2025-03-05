Thousands of pounds have been raised for Ceredigion Friends of Prostate Cymru.
Over 100 attended a 'Big Breakfast' event at Aberystwyth Rugby Club on 8 February to enjoy a full Welsh breakfast from food supplied by CK Supermarket on the Waun.
The breakfast was followed by brief talks from Professor John Williams on his own personal experience of prostate cancer, and by Professor Luis Mu, who spoke about the Oscar project at Aberystwyth University to develop new, better tests for prostate cancer.
The talks were followed by a raffle, auction and thanks to those who had made donations, including donations including £510.30 from the Castle Hotel and Bar for quiz nights held last year, from Anthony Evans, who donated £300 from proceeds for his book, 'In the shadows of Pen Dinas', and £250 each from the Aberystwyth and St Padarn Masonic Lodges.
In total, £3500 was raised that morning, thanks to the generosity of those attending.
Both Prostate Cancer Cymru and the Aberystwyth Parkinson’s support group have received funding from the sale of the first edition of Anthony’s book, which contains poems and local history relating to the lower Ystwyth Valley, in particular Rhydyfelin and Llanfarian, and recollections of the author’s boyhood and adult life from the 1960s up to the present day. It is available from the author, the National Library of Wales and Ceredigion museum shop.
Anthony said: “Sales have gone well and I am pleased to have been able to provide both charities with some funding to support their vital work.”
Future Ceredigion Friends of Prostate Cymru events include participation in the Prostate Cymru testing initiative (Prostate Cymru Launches PSA Testing Events Across Wales - https://shorturl.at/fseR0) at the rugby club on 8 June and Prostate Cymru’s Big Walk on 27 July. Visit https://shorturl.at/hdGbs for more information.