Both Prostate Cancer Cymru and the Aberystwyth Parkinson’s support group have received funding from the sale of the first edition of Anthony’s book, which contains poems and local history relating to the lower Ystwyth Valley, in particular Rhydyfelin and Llanfarian, and recollections of the author’s boyhood and adult life from the 1960s up to the present day. It is available from the author, the National Library of Wales and Ceredigion museum shop.