Three Ceredigion beaches will fly the internationally recognised Blue Flag this summer.

Borth, Llangrannog and Tresaith all keep their status as Blue Flag beaches.

This is one of the world’s most recognised awards for beaches, marinas and boats, recognising not only the highest standards of water quality, but also high-quality amenities, sustainable development of tourism, information provision, environmental education, safety and access, and site management.

There will be no blue flag in Aberystwyth however. South beach lost its status in 2025 and has failed to regain it this year.

Aberystwyth’s beaches did however retain their Seaside Award status.

Seaside Awards are a UK-only beach award available in England, Northern Ireland and Wales, with its distinctive yellow and blue flag signifying a clean, attractive and well-managed coastal stretch.

Aberystwyth South, Aberystwyth North, New Quay Harbour, Aberporth, Clarach and Traeth y Dolau (New Quay North) all received the Seaside Awards, again retaining their status from 2025 in recognition of their good standard of water quality, public facilities, safety provision and management.

Four of Ceredigion’s top natural beauty spots, Cilborth, Llanrhystud, Mwnt and Penbryn, all retained Green Coast Award status for 2026.

This award recognise beaches that boast unspoilt beauty, excellent water quality and a high standard of environmental education, with all being exceptional places to enjoy stunning scenery, rich coastal heritage and diversity.

20 beaches in total across Wales achieved Blue Flag status, with nine in Pembrokeshire, including Poppit Sands.

Gwynedd Council does not apply for Wales Coast Awards on any of its beaches, citing high costs and strict requirements.

Owen Derbyshire, Chief Executive of Keep Wales Tidy, said: “Once again, Ceredigion has shown us it is home to some of the most beautiful beaches not just in Wales but in the world and we’re delighted to see this recognised in the 2026 Wales Coast Awards.”

Coast Award sites 2026

Full list of the award winning beaches

ANGLESEY

Silver Bay, Rhoscolyn - Green Coast Award

BRIDGEND

Rest Bay - Blue Flag

Trecco Bay - Blue Flag

Porthcawl Marina - Blue Flag

CARMARTHENSHIRE

Cefn Sidan - Blue Flag

CEREDIGION

Borth - Blue Flag

Llangrannog - Blue Flag

Tresaith - Blue Flag

Aberystwyth South - Seaside Award

Aberystwyth North - Seaside Award

New Quay Harbour - Seaside Award

Aberporth - Seaside Award

Clarach - Seaside Award

Traeth y Dolau ( New Quay North ) - Seaside Award

Cilborth - Green Coast Award

Llanrhystud - Green Coast Award

Mwnt - Green Coast Award

Penbryn - Green Coast Award

DENBIGHSHIRE

Prestatyn Central - Seaside Award

Rhyl East - Seaside Award

NEATH PORT TALBOT

Aberavon - Seaside Award

PEMBROKESHIRE

Newgale - Blue Flag

Saundersfoot - Blue Flag

Dale - Blue Flag

Whitesands - Blue Flag

Coppet Hall - Blue Flag

Tenby South - Blue Flag

Tenby Castle - Blue Flag

Poppit Sands - Blue Flag

Broadhaven N - Blue Flag

Abereiddy - Green Coast Award

Freshwater East - Green Coast Award

Manorbier - Green Coast Award

Penally - Green Coast Award

Caerfai - Green Coast Award

Druidstone - Green Coast Award

West Angle Bay - Green Coast Award

SWANSEA

Caswell Bay - Blue Flag

Langland Bay - Blue Flag

Port Eynon - Blue Flag

Swansea Marina - Blue Flag

Bracelet Bay - Green Coast Award

VALE OF GLAMORGAN

Whitmore Bay - Seaside Award

Jacksons Bay - Seaside Award

Cold Knap - Seaside Award

Llantwit Major ( Col Huw) - Seaside Award

Penarth - Seaside Award

Southerndown - Seaside Award