Three Ceredigion beaches will fly the internationally recognised Blue Flag this summer.
Borth, Llangrannog and Tresaith all keep their status as Blue Flag beaches.
This is one of the world’s most recognised awards for beaches, marinas and boats, recognising not only the highest standards of water quality, but also high-quality amenities, sustainable development of tourism, information provision, environmental education, safety and access, and site management.
There will be no blue flag in Aberystwyth however. South beach lost its status in 2025 and has failed to regain it this year.
Aberystwyth’s beaches did however retain their Seaside Award status.
Seaside Awards are a UK-only beach award available in England, Northern Ireland and Wales, with its distinctive yellow and blue flag signifying a clean, attractive and well-managed coastal stretch.
Aberystwyth South, Aberystwyth North, New Quay Harbour, Aberporth, Clarach and Traeth y Dolau (New Quay North) all received the Seaside Awards, again retaining their status from 2025 in recognition of their good standard of water quality, public facilities, safety provision and management.
Four of Ceredigion’s top natural beauty spots, Cilborth, Llanrhystud, Mwnt and Penbryn, all retained Green Coast Award status for 2026.
This award recognise beaches that boast unspoilt beauty, excellent water quality and a high standard of environmental education, with all being exceptional places to enjoy stunning scenery, rich coastal heritage and diversity.
20 beaches in total across Wales achieved Blue Flag status, with nine in Pembrokeshire, including Poppit Sands.
Gwynedd Council does not apply for Wales Coast Awards on any of its beaches, citing high costs and strict requirements.
Owen Derbyshire, Chief Executive of Keep Wales Tidy, said: “Once again, Ceredigion has shown us it is home to some of the most beautiful beaches not just in Wales but in the world and we’re delighted to see this recognised in the 2026 Wales Coast Awards.”
Coast Award sites 2026
Full list of the award winning beaches
ANGLESEY
Silver Bay, Rhoscolyn - Green Coast Award
BRIDGEND
Rest Bay - Blue Flag
Trecco Bay - Blue Flag
Porthcawl Marina - Blue Flag
CARMARTHENSHIRE
Cefn Sidan - Blue Flag
CEREDIGION
Borth - Blue Flag
Llangrannog - Blue Flag
Tresaith - Blue Flag
Aberystwyth South - Seaside Award
Aberystwyth North - Seaside Award
New Quay Harbour - Seaside Award
Aberporth - Seaside Award
Clarach - Seaside Award
Traeth y Dolau ( New Quay North ) - Seaside Award
Cilborth - Green Coast Award
Llanrhystud - Green Coast Award
Mwnt - Green Coast Award
Penbryn - Green Coast Award
DENBIGHSHIRE
Prestatyn Central - Seaside Award
Rhyl East - Seaside Award
NEATH PORT TALBOT
Aberavon - Seaside Award
PEMBROKESHIRE
Newgale - Blue Flag
Saundersfoot - Blue Flag
Dale - Blue Flag
Whitesands - Blue Flag
Coppet Hall - Blue Flag
Tenby South - Blue Flag
Tenby Castle - Blue Flag
Poppit Sands - Blue Flag
Broadhaven N - Blue Flag
Abereiddy - Green Coast Award
Freshwater East - Green Coast Award
Manorbier - Green Coast Award
Penally - Green Coast Award
Caerfai - Green Coast Award
Druidstone - Green Coast Award
West Angle Bay - Green Coast Award
SWANSEA
Caswell Bay - Blue Flag
Langland Bay - Blue Flag
Port Eynon - Blue Flag
Swansea Marina - Blue Flag
Bracelet Bay - Green Coast Award
VALE OF GLAMORGAN
Whitmore Bay - Seaside Award
Jacksons Bay - Seaside Award
Cold Knap - Seaside Award
Llantwit Major ( Col Huw) - Seaside Award
Penarth - Seaside Award
Southerndown - Seaside Award
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