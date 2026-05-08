Midwives across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire celebrated their profession, marking International Day of the Midwife on 5 May.
There are over 251 skilled and dedicated midwives working within Hywel Dda University Health Board.
Sharon Daniel, the Health Board’s Director of Nursing, Quality and Patient Experience said: “We thank each and every one of our midwives for their hard work, care and expertise and for the real difference they make to women and families.
“They are at the forefront of our maternity services, providing safe, high‑quality, person‑centred care and driving improvements, often in complex and challenging circumstances.”
The International Confederation of Midwives, which represents midwives across the world, has chosen 5 May each year to celebrate the profession.
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