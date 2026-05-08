Contentious plans to relocate 47 caravan pitches to a small village near New Quay, will go back before Ceredigion councillors, again being recommended for refusal over concerns around overdevelopment, road safety and sustainability.
In an application recommended for refusal at the 13 May meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee, Vale Holiday Parks Ltd sought to relocate 17 caravans from Wern Mill Caravan Park, and 30 caravans from The Village Holiday Park, to allow for 47 pitches at Ocean Heights Holiday Parks, Maenygroes.
A supporting statement accompanying the application planning said the 47 caravans “would form a natural extension to the existing Ocean Heights Park”.
It said it would also lead to the creation of a green space area at the Cross Inn site.
The Wern Mill units would not lead to a loss at that site as, although they have permission, they have not been implemented.
The statement added: “The proposals comprise a low-density scheme, with adequate spacing between units.
“The proposed units are low impact and one-storey, and given that the site currently comprises 103 units, the proposals constitute a sensitive extension.”
The scheme was put on hold after initially slated to be brought before the March committee meeting “following further information being sent to members after the committee agenda had been published.”
Llanllwchaearn community council is opposing the scheme which it says “would double the area of the site” and noted “the strong opinion expressed by the residents of Maen-y-groes against this application.”
The community council said “the development would certainly place additional pressure on local infrastructure” and that there were “no obvious benefits to the local community arising from this application.”
Since the application was lodged last year, objectors have raised their concerns about the scheme, with many concerns raised on the council’s planning portal, including road safety, impact on residents, impacts on wastewater infrastructure, and claims it would be a “massive overdevelopment”.
A consultation on the plans drew 24 responses from owner/occupiers and local residents, with the majority objecting.
The official application lodged with Ceredigion County Council planners says, based on figures in a report on the economic value of campsites by The UK Caravan and Camping Alliance, the proposed relocation to Ocean Heights “would create approximately £760,000 in visitor expenditure into the local economy in any year from the proposed 47 units”.
An officer report recommending refusal said: “The site is not considered to function as a sustainable location, due to its limited active travel connectivity, lack of local services, and continued reliance on private car travel.”
It also said the proposal has not “demonstrated that the development is small scale or meets a specific local need.”
“The proposal represents a significant expansion of the existing holiday park onto undeveloped greenfield land at the rural edge of Maen‑y‑Groes, a settlement with no services and limited active travel connections,” the report said.
The plan is recommended for refusal by council planning officers ahead of the 13 May meeting.
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