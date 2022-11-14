Three in hospital and passengers ‘bruised and shaken’ after A487 bus crash
Subscribe newsletter
Three people were sent to hospital and passengers were left ‘bruised and shaken’ after a bus crash near Bow Street.
The collision occurred on Saturday (12 November) at around 3.45pm on the A487 between Bow Street and Aberystwyth.
The Welsh Ambulance Service said passengers were treated at the scene while three were sent to nearby Bronglais Hospital.
A car collided with the bus which prompted closure of the road as emergency services responded.
Pregnant mother Margerita Barnes was travelling on the bus with her two children and received precautionary treatment but avoided serious injury.
She told the Cambrian News: “Me and the kids thankfully didn’t have any horrible injuries, just bumps and bruises.
“From what I saw at the scene and heard later on from the medical team at Bronglais (I did ask about the other passengers) the other passengers didn’t get any life-threatening injuries.
“I really think that’s very much thanks to the quick thinking of the bus driver.
“I just hope he doesn’t feel responsible for what happened.”
She added that the bus driver was not injured during the collision.
Over the weekend she posted on Facebook: “I just wanted to say thank you to the other passengers that showed such kindness to each other and me and my girls.
“I was in shock and so scared and so were the kids, both screaming and hurt.
“Other passengers who were also hurt and scared came to help me and the girls and showed such kindness and care.
“I wish I could have thanked them all properly but I wasn’t in the state to put a sentence together and we were quickly taken by ambulance.
“We have not long gone home and we all seem okay, just bruised and very shaken.
“I hope everyone involved is doing okay and has been checked over and are resting up.”
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We sent one rapid response vehicle and three emergency ambulances to the scene.
“Three patients were transferred to Bronglais General Hospital for further treatment.”
The Cambrian News has contacted Dyfed-Powys Police for comment.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |