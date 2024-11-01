Llanidloes Town Council has slammed Powys’ health board as bed-blocking begins at Aberystwyth’s Bronglais Hospital.
Following Powys Teaching Health Board (PTHB) changes, GPs have been instructed to stop sending patients to Llanidloes War Memorial Hospital, despite available beds.
This is said to have caused bed-blocking at Bronglais, with staff “incredulous” at the situation.
In October PTHB voted unanimously to reduce hours in minor injuries units and centralise inpatient care as a cost-cutting measure.
Llanidloes Council has branded this the start of a “downgrade disaster”, calling for the“resignation and removal” of PTHB board members.
In a Facebook status posted yesterday, 31 October, the Town Council wrote: “And so the Downgrade Disaster begins.
“We have been informed today that due to the disastrous decision made by PTHB on 10 October, even though there are currently four hospital beds available in Llanidloes War Memorial Hospital and a further five in Bronllys Hospital, local GPs have been told that they cannot allocate these to local patients.
“Said patients are therefore currently stuck, bed-blocking in Bronglais even though there are beds available for them here.
“We understand that staff at Bronglais are as incredulous at the situation as we are.
“Clearly the second rate decision making at PTHB didn't account for this.
“As you are aware we have indicated that we have no confidence in PTHB to deliver local health service and demand their resignation and removal.”
This summer Bronglais’ health board revealed the average discharge delay before these changes was 33 days, “putting lives at risk”.
PTHB voted to tackle the £23 million budget deficit forecast for this financial year, with all changes to come into force by 1 December.
The changes include moving some inpatient services out of Llanidloes and Bronllys Hospitals, instead grouping patients together according to specific need.
These two hospitals will specialise in patients getting fit and ready to go home, whilst Brecon and Newtown Hospitals will focus on rehabilitation for conditions such as strokes.
Minor Injury Units in Brecon and Llandrindod Wells which were open 24 hours will now run from 8am-8pm.
PTHB was keen to point out that there will be no reduction in bed numbers due to the changes, and a review will take place after six months with the option to reverse the changes if needed.
PTHB chief executive Hayley Thomas said at the 10 October meeting: “There is no reduction in bed numbers over the sites as a result of these proposals.
“It’s the same capacity that we currently have going into the winter period.
“This is part of getting ready for winter and the reality is we need to address patient flow and delays across the whole system.
“The whole purpose around this is to improve our productivity and to have better outcomes.”
PTHB has been contacted for comment.