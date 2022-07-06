Town council takes over Aberystwyth flower beds

ABERYSTWYTH Town Council are to take over the management of flower beds across the town.

Previously, flower beds in the town were tended to and organised by Ceredigion County Council.

The responsibility for the flower beds has however now been passed on to the town council, after the council’s ‘resources were affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic’.

Now Aberystwyth Town Council have stepped in to adopt the flower beds and hope to revitalise the displays.

Speaking to the Cambrian News Cllr Kerry Ferguson said: “The flowers in the town have been a hot topic for much of last year; Covid had affected the resources from the county council, and so we felt a good step forward would be for us to ask to adopt many of the areas in town to ensure that they are planted, and planted within our ideals too – avoiding annuals, ensuring we plant to encourage bees and biodiversity.

“We have officially adopted the beds on the promenade, and these have been planted this week with nearly 600 coastal and hardy perennial plants.

“The main aim was to try and use plants that will also keep some colour and green through the winter months too, while trying to make sure they are hardy against the salty winds!”

As well as replant, the council also hope to improve some of the displays across the town.

“The town council is also planning to improve the beds in Mill Street, Trefechan, town centre, Alexandra Road (Plascrug Avenue entrance), Thespian Street, Skinner Street and the bottom of Penglais Hill as well as the two large greens in front of the Town Hall, we are just waiting for the necessary permissions from Ceredigion Council,” she said.

“It definitely feels like a long process, but we’re getting there and I have to thank the town council staff for all of their work on these projects,” Cllr Ferguson added.