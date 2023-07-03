Barmouth's brilliant kite festival has taken place once again.
The festival took place on Saturday and Sunday, 1 and 2 July, in front of the lifeboat station on the beach at Barmouth, and saw the sky filled with kites of all shapes and sizes.
Photographer Erfyl Lloyd Davies attended the festival and captured this delightful footage (above) of some of the kites being flown at the festival. Screenshots from the footage below show some of the different kites on the beach.
The free event attracted kite flyers from all over, keen to show off their skills to the spectators who gathered to see the magnificent kites between 10am and 6pm each day.
A screenshot from Erfyl Lloyd Davies' footage of the kite festival (Erfyl Lloyd Davies )
