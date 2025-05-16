The Magic Lantern cinema in Tywyn will not screen the Eurovision Song contest tomorrow night following concerns raised by Palestinian supporters.
The cinema had been due screen the contest live at their Eurovision Song Contest party on Saturday, but a statement posted on their Facebook this afternoon (Friday, 16 May) has announced a change of plan.
The statement reads: “In the last few days we have been contacted by a number of people expressing their distress at our scheduled Eurovision Event which we programmed two months ago.
“We have been made aware of a number of controversies surrounding the Israeli entry.
“A few days ago we thought we could continue with the event but offered a space for Palestinian supporters to raise awareness and funds at the event and were in discussion about not showing the Israeli entry.
“However, the more we have looked into the evidence, the greater our concern.
“Although we are loath to give in to demands and threats from a very small minority of people who do not know or support The Magic Lantern, we feel to screen the event would not sit well with our personal beliefs or the ethos of The Magic Lantern and we are also concerned for the welfare of those attending.
“For these reasons we have decided not to screen the Eurovision Final and will instead be hosting a free Europop party.
“We invite people to perform at our own Magic Lantern Song Contest Karaoke on the main stage! There will be score cards and bingo, cocktails and costumes, all the usual silliness you would expect from the Magic Lantern.
“Best of all - after the judging, there will be a full set from the incredible Kim & Lee which will include a screening of their fantastic new video, Listen in Colour.
“We are very sorry to disappoint all the people who have booked to come and see Eurovision - many of whom have been attending this traditional free event for many years.
“We are equally sorry for any distress to supporters caused by the planned screening of Eurovision.”
Israel’s entry, New Day Will Rise, performed by Yuval Raphael, 24, made it through to the grand final after securing a space in Thursday’s semi-final.