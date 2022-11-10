Town remembers war dead
Subscribe newsletter
Harlech shops have been playing their part in Remembrance Sunday this weekend, with many having made the effort to create window displays to remember those people who lost their lives in conflict.
Cllr Gwynfor Owen is thanking these local business owners and staff for all their hard work, saying that these displays show just how much remembering the fallen means to the people of Harlech.
“So many young lives from this area have been lost in different wars,” he said.
“The window display in Seasons and Reasons depicts the horrors of war in a remarkable way. Huge thanks to local artist Pat Gittins for her work, and also the general public for their contributions. A special thanks to Mark and Julie for exhibiting the display in their shop window.”
He added: “I will be praying this Remembrance Sunday like I do every time when there is talk of wars, that no more young lives are lost.”
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |