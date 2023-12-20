A tractor run in Tywyn has raised £7,000 so far.
More than 60 festive tractors took part in a Christmas-themed fundraiser in the Tywyn area on Sunday, 17 December.
The inaugural Tywyn Christmas Tractor Run has so far raised £7,000, smashing the initial £500 target set by organiser Nigel Williams, landlord of the Victorian Slipway.
Speaking prior to Sunday’s event, he said: “This is the very first tractor run that’s been organised in Tywyn and the surrounding villages. I took over the Victorian Slipway in July
this year and wanted to connect with the community.
“I am from a farming background and I was surprised that a tractor run is not an annual event here, so I got together with Rhys Williams and John Williams, local farmers, and the event snowballed from there.”
Tractors adorned with Christmas lights and decorations lined up on the promenade in Tywyn for Best Dressed Tractor and Best Dressed Driver competitions.
They then set off from Tywyn heading to Aberdyfi, Bryncrug, Llanegryn, Rhoslefain and Llwyngwril before returning to Tywyn via the High Street.
Among those taking part in the tractor run was Father Christmas himself who hitched a ride on the local Rotary Club’s trailer.
Speaking after the event, Nigel said: "With cash donations and the Go Fund me page we raised £7000 and that is still rising.
"It was a massive success. The local community were so supportive. There were lines and lines of happy villagers all out watching the tractors go by.
"The weather held too."
You can still contribute to the event’s GoFundMe fundraiser in aid of the DPJ Foundation and Wales Air Ambulance. Just go to gofundme.com/f/christmas-tractor-run-2023
Watch Llinos Furneaux's video above to see some of the event.