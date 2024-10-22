CRASH inspectors say the two train collision on the Cambrian line on Monday evening may have been caused by the moving train entering a wheel slide when braking.
One person died following the collisions and four people have sustained serious injuries, with 11 more requiring hospital treatment.
The Rail Branch Investigation Branch has released a statement on it initial findings following the collision near Talerddig.
RAIB’s initial inspection of the track on approach to the point of collision found evidence that wheel/rail adhesion was relatively low, suggesting that the train may have entered into wheel slide when braking.
This, it says, will be an area of ongoing investigation.
The statement adds: "At around 19:26 on the evening of 21 October 2024, the 18:31 Transport for Wales passenger service from Shrewsbury to Aberystwyth collided with another train on Network Rail’s Cambrian line, approximately 800 metres west of the passing loop located at Talerddig, Powys.
"Initial evidence suggests that collision occurred at a speed of approximately 24 km/h (15 mph).
"The second train involved was the 19:09 Machynlleth to Shrewsbury passenger service, also operated by Transport for Wales.
"One passenger tragically died and four other people were seriously injured.
"Eleven more people sustained injuries which required hospital treatment.
"RAIB was notified of the accident at 19:45 on the night of the accident and immediately dispatched a team of inspectors to examine the site and collect evidence.
"Additional RAIB staff and specialist equipment have arrived at the site of the accident throughout today and we continue to work in conjunction with the British Transport Police, the Office of Rail and Road and the railway companies involved to secure the necessary evidence to support our independent safety investigation. This will include examining the condition of the train and downloading its ‘black box’ data recorder, inspecting the track, analysing data from railway signalling and radio systems, and interviewing witnesses.
"The railway approaching Talerddig from each direction consists of a single track.
"To allow trains to pass each other a track loop is provided.
"These loops have points at each end and allow trains to enter a short length of track which lies alongside the single line.
"RAIB’s initial inspection of the track on approach to the point of collision found evidence that wheel/rail adhesion was relatively low, suggesting that the train may have entered into wheel slide when braking. This will be an area of ongoing investigation.
"Our investigation is in its very early stages and an additional update will be available in the coming days once RAIB has gathered and analysed further evidence."
Local MS Russell George has also given an update.
He said: ‘‘My immediate thoughts are with the family of the gentleman that sadly died, and for those that have been injured. Our thanks should also go to all the emergency services who were in attendance.
‘’Clearly there are many questions about how this accident happened, and I had the opportunity to ask questions to the Cabinet Secretary about this incident in the Senedd”
“It must have been an anxious time for the approximately 40 passengers and staff who were involved in the incident. What happened and Why the incident occurred are questions that need to be answered. It may be some time, understandable, to get this information.
“The Cabinet Secretary confirmed to me that the Rail Accident Investigation Branch is leading the investigation into the incident, supported by British Transport Police. He went on to say that a full report could take several months, but it may be possible for the Rail Accident Investigation Branch to produce an early indication of the cause.
‘’For now, it’s important the investigators are allowed to do their work, I was however pleased that the Cabinet Secretary told me.
“I was also told that rail services are still unable to operate on the Cambrian line between Machynlleth and Shrewsbury until at least the end of tomorrow (Wednesday).”