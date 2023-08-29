A GROUP of Tregaron rugby players have raised thousands for two local causes by completing a unique three peak challenge.
Six players from Tregaron RFC – Geraint Jones, Geraint Rowlands, Dorian Pugh, Dewi Jones, Martyn Lloyd and Llyr Ebenezer, not only climbed Wales’ three highest peaks, but cycled to each location, before heading back to Tregaron to celebrate.
The group took on the challenge to raise money for the Wales Air Ambulance and Bronglais Chemotherapy Appeal.
The 'Beicio i daclo tri chopa Cymru’ started at 6am on Thursday, 17 August, conquering Snowdon in no time, as the boys had their minds focused on the next stage, which was cycling to Cadair Idris.
On a fine afternoon, they started the challenge of walking Cadair Idris and although the legs were heavy, the boys managed to complete it before nightfall.
Next, the big day was cycling over 100 miles to Pen y Fan in challenging conditions.
Although the wind and rain meant that cycling was more difficult, with team spirit and a determined attitude they managed to reach the car park at the foot of Pen y Fan.
Then, on the last day, despite the harsh stormy weather and bodies aching, they had to start walking the last mountain.
The conditions on the summit of Pen y Fan were a ‘nightmare’, with wind and rain gusting at around 25-30 mph.
But, they persevered to battle on, completing Pen y Fan in around 1 hour and a half.
When starting the last leg, the guys were determined that nothing was going to stop them from reaching the end even though knees, legs, shoulders (every part of their bodies) were extremely painful.
As they fought through the pain, their hearts were lifted, seeing supporters in the village of Llanfair Clydogau, Llanddewi Brefi and of course the crowd in Tregaron.
A fitting end to the day was an auction on Saturday evening, which raised over £10,000 to the charities.
Geraint Jones said: "It's not every day that you get to share such an unbelievable experience with a bunch of amazing people that I have the privilege of calling friends, old and new!
“Thank you for letting me be a part of it and we have created memories that we will have for the rest of my life. Never in a million years did I think we could achieve what we did and all for worthy causes. Worth every pain! Thanks also to everyone who helped and everyone who was kind enough to give what they could!"
Despite the success so far, the group is still appealing for donations towards the charities through their Justgiving site.