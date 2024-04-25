A TALENTED schoolboy from Tregaron will star in a new BBC drama later this year.
Actor and singer Arthur Siôn Evans from Tregaron has had a year to remember on stage and screen.
At only eight-years-old, Arthur, who is a pupil at Ysgol Henry Richard, has already filmed roles in two television series’ and has had numerous successes at national and local Eisteddfodau.
Arthur’s success continues as he will soon be appearing in BBC1’s upcoming new prime time drama, Lost Boys and Fairies.
The three-part series is created and written by Welsh writer Daf James and stars Sion Daniel Young, Fra Fee, Elizabeth Berrington, Sharon D Clarke and Maria Doyle Kennedy.
The series tells the tender, glittering story of singer and artiste-extraordinaire Gabriel, his partner Andy and their journey to adoption.
Arthur plays a young version of the lead role, Gabriel. Lost Boys and Fairies will be aired on BBC1 throughout the UK later this year.
Arthur can also currently be seen starring as Hari in ‘Byd Tad-cu’ on S4C.
Arthur has had notable success on stage, winning the first prize in the Solo for year 3 and 4 at the Urdd National Eisteddfod in 2023 and will represent Ceredigion again next month,