Tregaron triathlete to take on 1,400 mile challenge in 10 days

A Tregaron man will run, swim and cycle over 1,400 miles across ten days to raise money for Cancer Research Wales.

Toby Hellman, 55, from Tregaron will take on a deca iron distance race later this month to raise money for Cancer Research Wales. The race, which he will be completing up in Yorkshire, will challenge him to swim 2.4 miles, run 26.2 miles and cycle 112 miles every day for ten days.

Speaking to the Cambrian News, Toby explained that despite the scale of this challenge, it felt like a natural progression. He said: “I’ve done a fair few races in the past and this is a progression from that. People do a 5k and then a 10k, I’m just taking it further.”

For a race of this size, Toby has been training seven days a week to prepare however, he admits that with a race of this size it’s difficult to predict the fine details.

“I’m quite nervous, I have no idea how it’s going to go. I’ve never done a race like this; I took part in a triple iron in 2019 but never something this long.”

Toby is raising money for Cancer Research Wales, a charity which is close to his heart.

“My mum died of cancer, as did my aunt. Cancer is something which affects us all, I live in Wales currently so let’s keep the money in Wales to help support those who need it,” he said.