Residents from a Bow Street care home have been moved into a new facility in Aberystwyth after a Ceredigion County Council decision to close it despite a consultation which saw “concern and anger” from residents over the plan.
The council launched a consultation earlier this year on its plans to close the home and transfer residents and staff to Hafan y Waun in Aberystwyth - itself saved from closure by the council last year.
Despite 84 of the 125 responses to the consultation disagreeing with the plan, Cabinet members voted to push ahead with the move at a meeting on 3 September.
Ceredigion council stepped into take on control of Hafan y Waun after operator Methodist Homes announced last May that it was one of 10 homes across the UK that was closing following a review.
In a bid to boost numbers and profitability at its newly acquired care home, budget discussions in February outlined plans for the move to close Tregerddan.
A consultation, which ended in July, found people expressing “concern and anger at the prospect of Ceredigion having fewer care homes”, particularly in the north of the county.
Following the decision to close the home, Ceredigion County Council has now said that the 20 residents at Tregerddan have moved into their new home to join the circa 50 residents at Hafan y Waun, where they will be housed together in one of the unused wings of the Aberystwyth home.
Staff from Tregerddan have also transferred to Hafan y Waun in a bid to provide “continuity of care” for Tregerddan residents.
The council said that the former Tregerddan residents held visits to Hafan y Waun in the run-up to the changeover which received “extremely positive” responses.
“Council officers have been busy ensuring arrangements were in place for a smooth transfer and discussing with residents, in order to ensure that all of their needs are met,” Ceredigion County Council said.
Cllr Alun Williams, Deputy Leader of Ceredigion County Council and Cabinet Member responsible for Through Age Wellbeing said: “I would like to thank all of the staff involved for their hard work and dedication in preparation for this move, and ensuring that the residents, their family and friends are consulted in order to identify their current and ongoing needs and priorities.
“I have visited the excellent facilities provided at Hafan y Waun, and hope that all of our residents will feel at home, and well-cared for by the excellent staff, and the support provided.”
The Council thanked the Friends of Tregerddan who have donated bedding to the residents who are moving from Tregerddan to Hafan y Waun and said they look forward to “working together with the group further in the new year.”
They also thanked Transport for Wales for permitting the use of their car park whilst the transfer took place, allowing staff to safely transport furniture, equipment and the residents to Hafan y Waun.
Talks are ongoing on possible lease uses for the former Tregerddan care home.