TRIBUTES have poured in to a much-loved Aberystwyth man who passed away earlier this week.
Jeff Saycell was Sports Facilities and Grounds Manager at Aberystwyth University and one of the co-founders of the Aberystwyth Cycle Festival.
Professor Elizabeth Treasure, Vice-Chancellor of Aberystwyth University said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our colleague Jeff Saycell.
"Jeff earned the love and respect of so many, having worked for years in the University’s Sports Centre and more recently as Sports Facilities and Grounds Manager.
"His contribution to our community has been enormous and his loss is keenly felt by all those who had the honour of calling him a colleague and a friend. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and all those close to him at this most difficult time.”
Also paying tribute, Aberystwyth Cycle Fest wrote: “It is with great sadness that we share the news with you of the passing of our co-founder Jeff Saycell.
“Jeff was instrumental in our organisation and its successful evolution over the years.
“He was our go-to man for most problems that we faced, so much so, that we named him ‘The Fixer’.
“‘Fixer’ would arrange absolutely everything logistical, from the initial method statement & risk assessments (he certainly loved risk assessments!) on how to close down a very busy west Wales town centre for bike racing on a Friday afternoon with minimal fuss, to getting extra hay bales sorted and delivered for Pier Corner at less than one hours notice before racing was due to begin.
“He did this with a smile on his face, chuckle in his voice, and always went above and beyond the call of volunteer duty to ensure the races were an extreme success.
“Jeff would always though shun the limelight; opting for working away in the background to ensure the festival was a success, but it is those extraordinary but modestly quiet people that are the real heroes of the events they represent and the worlds in which they inhabit.
“Jeff Saycell was much loved and massively appreciated by the Aberystwyth cycling community.
“Through the Tour Series and subsequent years, he was pivotal to putting Aberystwyth on the sporting map of the cycling world.
“We will miss ‘The Fixer’ dearly and we pass on our condolences to all who knew him, especially his close family. Our thoughts are with you all at this very difficult time.”
Clwb Beicio Ystwyth, which Jeff had been a member of for around 20 years, also paid tribute, saying: “It is with immense sadness to be writing this. Ystwyth CC has lost one of it’s much loved members and a close friend to many, Jeff Saycell.
“It’s difficult to know where to even begin and the words don’t seem enough.
“Jeff joined the club back in the early 2000’s.
“He was a talented athlete, regularly training hard (mostly indoors – unless it was sunny!!) and competing.
“He was an accomplished athlete and cyclist having completed Ironman races, Welsh Championships along with many other road races, time trials and crits.
“Jeff was not only a competent cyclist on the road but also on the MTB and often to be found hitting the local trails with friends.
“He had an ability to bring fun, laughter and banter to every conversation and brighten up a room as he walked in.
“He was a much loved and close friend to many in the club, with many having spent shared hours chatting on rides, legendary cycling trips abroad and club weekends away.
Some club members were lucky enough to be in his regular spin sessions being pushed to their limit by his encouraging words!
“He was a kind and caring person with time for everyone, he was willing to help and always happy to give advice and help others.
“Everyone that knew Jeff will have their own stories to share and special memories. It’s heart-breaking to lose such a special person, we’ll all treasure our time we spent in his company on and off the bike. Our thoughts go out to Jeff’s family at this very difficult time.”