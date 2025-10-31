Tributes have been paid to a budding young sporting star who has passed away following a tragic accident in a Carmarthenshire village.
14-year-old Leon Arundel was taken to hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a collision near a property in the Llangynog area of Carmarthen on the evening of Wednesday, October 29 but sadly passed away the next day.
Dyfed-Powys Police have said that enquiries into the tragic incident are ongoing, and the boy's family are being supported by specially trained officers.
Whitland RFC paid tribute on social media, sharing: “All of us at Whitland Rugby Club are shocked and deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Leon Arundel.
“Leon was a talented rugby player who played for our Junior Borderers before moving on to Carmarthen Quins.
“More than that, Leon was a lovely young man, well liked by everyone who knew him, and he will be greatly missed by all.
“Our love, thoughts, and deepest condolences go out to Leon’s family, friends, and everyone at Carmarthen Quins during this incredibly difficult time.
“As a mark of respect, Whitland Junior Borderers will not be playing their games this Sunday.”
St Clears AFC said it was ‘devasted’ to hear of Leon’s passing: “We as a club are devastated to share the heartbreaking news that one of our own, Leon Arundel — just 14 years old — has sadly passed away following a tragic accident.
“Our deepest and most sincere condolences and love go out to Kayleigh, Bobby, Charlie, Leon’s family, friends, teammates, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing this hardworking and fine young man.
“As a mark of respect, all fixtures involving our teams this weekend have been postponed.”
Carmarthen Quins RFC also shared their thoughts over the tragic news: “It is with profound sadness that we share with you the tragic loss of one of the Carmarthen Quins Mini & Juniors Under 15s players on the 30th October.
“Leon has played with the Quins for 3 seasons and will be sorely missed by his team mates, coaches, team manager and anyone who had the pleasure and honour to meet him during his time with the Quins.
“Our heartfelt condolences go out to Leon’s family and friends.”
