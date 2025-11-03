A Carmarthenshire primary school has closed today (Monday, November 3) after online threats were made, local authorities and Dyfed Powys Police have stated...
A statement ossued by both the police and County Council, states: “Due to threatening messages being made online, Dafen CP School in Llanelli will be closed today.
“Dyfed-Powys Police received information at around 2.30am that required safeguarding action to be taken.
“Working with Carmarthenshire County Council, a decision has been made to close the school today.
“There is currently a police presence at the school and surrounding areas, and officers will remain in the area while enquiries are carried out.”
Dyfed Powys Police offered the following update at 9.42am: “We understand there will be concern among parents and school staff following the message that was issued earlier this morning.
“We can assure that the necessary and appropriate safeguarding measures have been taken based on the information received by Dyfed-Powys Police.
“We continue to work with Carmarthenshire County Council. No other schools have required closure in the local area.
“Updates will be issued, when possible, to ensure all those affected are kept aware of the situation.”
Comments
