A popular Carmarthenshire chippy is searching for a culprit who dumped a mattress outside their property, sharing CCTV footage on social media in a bid to identify the person...
The incident occurred shortly before 11pm on Wednesday, October 29, at the multi-award winning West End Cafe on Lammas Street in Carmarthen.
In a bid to track down the culprit, the owners shared CCTV footage of the ‘dumper’ leaving the item in a skip belonging to the cafe on Facebook, stating: “Hi everyone, someone’s left a mattress by our skip last night. Next time, please add a pillow as well — we could’ve had the full set!
“Does anyone know who it might belong to? Just need to sort it out with whoever left it behind. Cheers!”
Fly-tipping is a criminal offence and if caught you could be fined up to £50,000 or face imprisonment.
It includes anything from general household waste, for example, fridges, sofas, mattresses and garden waste. As well as commercial and industrial waste, for example, soil, clinical waste, rubble and tyres.
If you see someone fly-tipping you can report it to your Local Authority, such as Carmarthenshire County Council, via the following link: https://www.flytippingactionwales.org/en
