Trio take on Atlantic Ocean rowing challenge for charity
Subscribe newsletter
A rowing trio is set to undertake the ‘world’s toughest row’ across the Atlantic Ocean to raise money for charity.
William Collingwood-Bell from St Dogmaels and mother and son, Sam and Che Owen from Llangrannog in Ceredigion, have rowed together for many years.
Each has competed at an international level, winning medals in Welsh, British, and European tournaments.
Mr Owen, aged only 18, has recently become the highest ranked Welsh solo rower and reached the World Rowing Coastal Offshore Championships.
The team – which calls itself ‘Team Oarmighty’ - is set to row more than 3,000 miles west from San Sebastian in La Gomera in the Canary Islands to Nelson’s Dockyard in English Harbour, Antigua & Barbuda.
Describing the journey ahead, Team Oarmighty said: “The teams battle with sleep deprivation, salt sores and the physical extremes that the row inflicts.
“Rowers are left with their own thoughts and the vast expanse of the ocean—their job is to get themselves and the boat safely 3,000 miles to the other side.
“The team’s boat ‘Ceffyl Gwyn Lochtyn’ (meaning ‘Lochtyn’s White Horse’ in English), is an eight metre long, just under two metres wide, specially designed Ocean Rowing Boat – with only two small watertight areas for protection against storms.
“She can often be seen moored in beautiful Aberaeron Harbour as the team train along the Cardigan Bay coastline.
“Throughout their gruelling journey the team will battle 40 feet waves, tropical storms and sweltering heat.
“Each rower challenges the limit of human endurance, but their mental and physical stamina will result in a life changing achievement as they reach land again on the shores of Antigua.”
The team is raising money for a charity called Cronfa i Bawb Urdd, which supports children and young people from disadvantaged backgrounds to go on holiday at one of the three Urdd summer camps in Wales in Llangrannog, Glan-Llyn or Cardiff.
They say every £150 raised will pay for the majority of the cost of a full holiday for one child. To donate, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/teamoarmighty-twac2023-urdd-fund-for-all-cronfa-cyfle-i-bawb
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |