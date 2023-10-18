A couple from Tywyn are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary.
John and Gwenda Davies received a card from King Charles to celebrate their sapphire wedding anniversary on Tuesday, 18 October.
And there are two more reasons to celebrate because the happy couple have both celebrated their birthdays in the same week. Gwenda has just turned 90 and John is 94. They celebrated the happy occasions with their family.
Daughter Sian recalls where her parents were born, how they met.
She said: “John and Gwenda both came from The Conwy Valley, Gwenda from Dolgarrog and John from Talybont, a small village about a mile away.
“He was brought up on a farm overlooking the valley. At the age of 14 on 6 June 1944 he joined the Royal Navy.
“Gwenda worked in a large department store in Llandudno. One day while John was on leave they met on the bus going home.
“As John was away a lot and was in the Submarine Service at this time, Gwenda was on her own with a young baby.
“He left the Navy in 1961 and in 1963 joined HM Coastguard.
“We came to Tywyn in 1976, where they’ve lived ever since.
“They both worked, John loved his job and was the station master in Aberdyfi until he retired and Gwenda worked in Siop Crochendy Tywyn.
“After retiring they did a bit of travelling in a camper van around the UK, enjoyed holidays abroad and, of course, helped out with grandchildren of which there are five.”
As well as Sian and the grandchildren, John and Gwenda have a son, Paul, who lives in Guernsey, and two great-grandchildren.
“They are incredibly proud of all their family is scattered around the country, but they keep in touch regularly,” Sian added.
“As for a long and successful marriage, it comes down to love, trust, friendship, the occasional argument and, I would add, a good sense of humour which they both have.”