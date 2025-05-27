Concern has been raised over a missing Cheshire man who was last seen in Llanbedr on Thursday.
North Wales Police said in a social media post: "We continue to have concerns for Stephen who has been missing from the Cheshire area since 22 May.
"The 52-year-old, who has links to Chester, was last seen at the Victoria Inn in Llanbedr at approximately 21:41 on 22 May wearing a green hoodie.
"He was seen to be carrying a small animal cage and may also have camping gear.
"If you have seen Stephen, or have any information about where he might be, contact police via our website or call 101 quoting reference 51173."