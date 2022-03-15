Tune in to see if Gareth gets World Record

A DOLGELLAU man will be seen on S4C this month attempting to break a Guinness World Record.

Strongman and professional wrestler, Gareth Pugh, took on the task of pulling a double decker bus for Guinness World Records Cymru 2022.

Gareth is one of a number of people who took part in the show, filmed on St David’s Day.

The records range from Gareth’s attempt to pull a 20 metre double-decker bus in the fastest time, to other people’s attempts to slice the largest number of pizzas in three minutes and dead lift the heaviest car in one minute. In total, there were attempts to break 11 Guinness World Records.

This is the third consecutive year that S4C has joined Guinness World Records to showcase Wales’ talent - its people, its culture and its pride. All the excitement will be featured in the special programme on Friday, 25 March, at 9pm.

Can Gareth beat the fastest time set so far for pulling a double decker bus 20 metres?

All will be revealed in the programme.

Guinness World Records Cymru 2022 is on Friday, 25 March, at 9pm on S4C.