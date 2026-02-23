Two men found dead in the Eryri mountain range have been named.
The bodies of Eddie Hill and Jayden Long, from Dereham in Norfolk, were found after a major search operation was launched.
An alarm was first raised last Wednesday after concern grew for the welfare of the men, aged 19 and 20.
Crews from Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team, Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue Team, RAF Mountain Rescue Service, SARDA and HM Coastguard were deployed and carried out extensive searches on Yr Wyddfa.
Conditions on the mountain were poor, with snow, driving sleet, low temperatures and poor visibility hampering search efforts.
Confirming the discovery of the bodies, North Wales Police said on Saturday: "Tragically, the bodies of the two men were located and recovered as part of these co-ordinated search efforts.
"Both have now been formally identified, and their families have been informed."
Jurgen Dissmann, chair of Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team, said that he wanted to extend his "most heartfelt condolences" to the families and loved ones of the two men.
He said: "The team were tasked by North Wales Police and launched an extensive multi-agency operation in full winter conditions.
"Volunteers searched across challenging mountain terrain in snow and ice, working long hours through the night in difficult weather in an effort to locate the pair as quickly as possible.
"Despite the determined and sustained commitment of everyone involved, we are deeply saddened that, despite all efforts, the outcome was not what we had hoped for."
Paying tribute online, Jayden’s sister Josie wrote: "I cannot put into words how hard this is for me and everyone who knew Jayden.
"He was doing something he loved and was taken from us too soon and he will be forever missed."
Eddie’s brother Harry described Eddie online as a "beautiful big brother" and a "beloved son" who "had such big plans for his future".
