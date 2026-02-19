Police have sent out questionnaires in a Meirionnydd vilage in a bid to tackle an increase in anti social behavior.
Some residents in Penrhyndeudraeth have been sent a letter in the post asking them for views and to gather information on problems in the village.
The move has been prompted after police say they have received an increase in reports involving children and young people.
North Wales Police's De Gwynedd team said: "Over recent weeks, we’ve received an increase in reports of anti social behaviour involving children and young people in the Penrhyndeudraeth area.
"We understand the impact this can have on residents, local businesses and the wider community, and we’re committed to addressing these concerns together.
"As part of our ongoing work, officers have delivered questionnaires to selected postcode areas within Penrhyndeudraeth.
"These questionnaires are designed to help us gather information, understand the issues you’re experiencing, and identify the locations and times where problems are taking place.
We also want to highlight that this type of behaviour can be particularly distressing for elderly or vulnerable members of our community.
"What may appear as harmless behaviour to some can feel intimidating, frightening, or isolating to others. Your support in helping us understand where and when these issues occur is vital in making sure everyone in Penrhyndeudraeth feels safe.
“If you have received a questionnaire, we would really appreciate you taking a few minutes to complete and return it.
“Your feedback directly shapes our patrol plans, problem solving work and partnership activity.
“Our focus remains on: Supporting young people; Reducing anti social behaviour; Improving safety; Working closely with schools, parents and partner agencies.
“If you witness anti social behaviour or have concerns, please report it to us via 101
“Together, we can help keep Penrhyndeudraeth a safe and welcoming place for everyone.”
