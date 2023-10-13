NO trains will run between Aberystwyth and Machynlleth for two weeks from Saturday as work is carried out on a bridge.
Rail replacement buses will run between Aberystwyth and Machynlleth from Saturday, 21 October until Friday, 3 November – which includes half-term week.
The road replacement has been scheduled so that an ‘active travel path’ can be built under the rail bridge in Machynlleth.
A spokesperson for Powys County Council said: “Thanks to a Welsh Government Active Travel grant, access for pedestrians and cyclists is set to be improved with the re-opening of a redundant archway.
“Griffiths has been commissioned to reopen the masonry arch under the railway line. The arch runs parallel to the trunk road.
“It is proposed to open the ‘filled’ archway and strengthen the structure with a reinforced concrete lining.”
The rail replacement service will run all day for 14 days from 21 October and also early and late services on 16 and 20 of October.
The buses will stop at Aberystwyth bus station, Bow Street station car park, bus stop on Princess Street in Borth and in front of Machynlleth station.
Transport for Wales confirmed: “Works are being undertaken to reopen the railway bridge arch in Machynlleth to pedestrian and cyclists to improve active travel routes in the town.”