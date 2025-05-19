Borth Community Hub was filled with smiles and sunshine on Friday, 9N May when the community came together to mark VE Day with a street party.
There were plenty of sandwiches, home-made cakes and conversation as friends and neighbours of the centre gathered to enjoy each other’s company.
A particular highlight of the afternoon was a visit from the children of Ysgol Craig Yr Wylfa who came to sing.
The event was made possible thanks to the amazing staff and volunteers who worked hard behind the scenes to make everything run smoothly. From setting up the decorations to helping with the food, their efforts didn’t go unnoticed.
One person summed it up perfectly, saying: “This is what community is all about.”